Joey Barton: Fleetwood boss says Sunderland celebrated 'like winning World Cup'

BBC Local News Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Lancashire -- Fleetwood boss Joey Barton says Sunderland celebrated their 97th-minute equaliser "like a World Cup final victory".
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: 'Sunderland celebrated like World Cup win'

'Sunderland celebrated like World Cup win' 00:29

 Fleetwood head coach and ex-Newcastle midfielder Joey Barton says Sunderland celebrated their late equaliser against them like 'they had won the World Cup final'.

Tweets about this

TyneWearUK

TyneWearUK Tyne & Wear News: Joey Barton: Fleetwood boss says Sunderland celebrated 'like winning World Cup' https://t.co/3qhG5ShWGe 6 minutes ago

LancsSocial

Lancashire Social Joey Barton: Fleetwood boss says Sunderland celebrated 'like winning World Cup' https://t.co/N63RELBlKG https://t.co/S4s7QjiGXk 8 minutes ago

shieldsgazette

Shields Gazette 🗣 Joey Barton had plenty to say last night.... #SAFC https://t.co/QtZUOcTYHA 2 hours ago

shieldsgazette

Shields Gazette 🗣 Joey Barton had plenty to say last night.... #SAFC https://t.co/QtZUOcCnQ2 3 hours ago

sunechosafc

Sunderland Echo SAFC Pre-match thoughts of Phil Parkinson, the #SAFC boss looking forward to another night under the lights on Wearside https://t.co/sJMUsljztH 19 hours ago

RokerReport

Roker Report RT @RokerReport: MATCH PREVIEW! Sunderland kick off a pivotal week in their bid to return to the Championship by welcoming an in-form Flee… 23 hours ago

RokerReport

Roker Report RT @Walshie409: MATCH PREVIEW! Sunderland kick off a pivotal week in their bid to return to the Championship by welcoming an in-form Fleet… 1 day ago

Walshie409

Tom🌹 MATCH PREVIEW! Sunderland kick off a pivotal week in their bid to return to the Championship by welcoming an in-fo… https://t.co/W0UXPgn6ct 1 day ago

