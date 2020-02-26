Global  

Joey Barton: Fleetwood boss says Sunderland celebrated 'like winning World Cup'

BBC Local News Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Tyne and Wear -- Fleetwood boss Joey Barton says Sunderland celebrated their 97th-minute equaliser "like a World Cup final victory".
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Sunderland celebrated like World Cup win'

'Sunderland celebrated like World Cup win' 00:29

 Fleetwood head coach and ex-Newcastle midfielder Joey Barton says Sunderland celebrated their late equaliser against them like 'they had won the World Cup final'.

Joey Barton levels pitch accusations at ‘hoof-ball’ Sunderland

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton mocked "hoof-ball" Sunderland after Tuesday night's 1-1 draw. The post Joey Barton levels pitch accusations at ‘hoof-ball’...
Team Talk

purv1875

Sean Purves The fact that Newcastle fans are all over this and saying how they'd take him as boss shows what kind of vermin the… https://t.co/hHFVxoNEvb 50 minutes ago

Galadieema

Mr.. boss............ RT @BBCSport: "You'd rather come and pay to watch us than them, we play much better football." Fleetwood boss Joey Barton says Sunderland… 1 hour ago

FWPSunderland

FWP Sunderland NEWS: Joey Barton: Fleetwood boss says Sunderland celebrated 'like winning World Cup' (via BBC Sport) https://t.co/5wVpYbtvWE 1 hour ago

FWPFleetwood

FWP Fleetwood Town NEWS: Joey Barton: Fleetwood boss says Sunderland celebrated 'like winning World Cup' (via BBC Sport) https://t.co/43eFdgblwt 2 hours ago

BBCSport

BBC Sport "You'd rather come and pay to watch us than them, we play much better football." Fleetwood boss Joey Barton says S… https://t.co/eB8abKwaKQ 2 hours ago

TyneWearUK

TyneWearUK Tyne & Wear News: Joey Barton: Fleetwood boss says Sunderland celebrated 'like winning World Cup' https://t.co/3qhG5ShWGe 2 hours ago

LancsSocial

Lancashire Social Joey Barton: Fleetwood boss says Sunderland celebrated 'like winning World Cup' https://t.co/N63RELBlKG https://t.co/S4s7QjiGXk 2 hours ago

shieldsgazette

Shields Gazette 🗣 Joey Barton had plenty to say last night.... #SAFC https://t.co/QtZUOcTYHA 3 hours ago

