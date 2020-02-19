Pro-Trump preacher says Pete Buttigieg should be jailed for talking to 9-year-old about being gay
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 () A pro-Trump preacher has said that Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg should be jailed for speaking to a nine-year-old. Dave Daubenmire, more commonly known as right-wing internet persona ‘Coach Dave’, hit out after a nine-year-old boy asked Buttigieg about being gay at an event in Denver, Colorado. Buttigieg had praised...
Kept buoyant by his surging poll numbers and caucus performances, presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg is keeping busy by fending off broadsides by opponents... PinkNews Also reported by •The Wrap •Just Jared •New Zealand Herald
Photo by Scott Olson / Getty Images
He may be trailing Sen. Bernie Sanders in the delegate count, but former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg is... The Verge Also reported by •Just Jared •CBS News •PinkNews •Seattle Times
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Gcm.900 RT @PinkNews: Pro-Trump preacher says Pete Buttigieg should be jailed for talking to 9-year-old about being gay https://t.co/0LGnOLIrOm 3 hours ago