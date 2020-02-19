Global  

Pro-Trump preacher says Pete Buttigieg should be jailed for talking to 9-year-old about being gay

PinkNews Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
A pro-Trump preacher has said that Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg should be jailed for speaking to a nine-year-old. Dave Daubenmire, more commonly known as right-wing internet persona ‘Coach Dave’, hit out after a nine-year-old boy asked Buttigieg about being gay at an event in Denver, Colorado. Buttigieg had praised...
Pete Buttigieg obliterates both Donald Trump and Rush Limbaugh with just 19 simple words

Kept buoyant by his surging poll numbers and caucus performances, presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg is keeping busy by fending off broadsides by opponents...
Pete Buttigieg is winning Gmail’s spam primary

Pete Buttigieg is winning Gmail’s spam primaryPhoto by Scott Olson / Getty Images He may be trailing Sen. Bernie Sanders in the delegate count, but former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg is...
