Tokyo Olympics preparations continue despite coronavirus fears

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Tokyo Olympics organisers and the Japanese government have insisted preparations for this summer’s Games are continuing as planned, after a senior member of the International Olympic Committee claimed the event is being threatened by the spread of coronavirus.
News video: Olympics organisers considering scaling down torch relay amid coronavirus fears

Olympics organisers considering scaling down torch relay amid coronavirus fears 01:15

 Tokyo 2020 Olympics CEO Toshiro Muto says they are thinking of scaling down the torch relay because of coronavirus fears.

Olympic fears mount as Japan curbs some sports [Video]Olympic fears mount as Japan curbs some sports

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe urged sports events to be canceled or curbed as coronavirus looms over the Olympics. Emer McCarthy reports.

Tokyo Olympics Could Face Possible ‘Cancellation’ Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Tokyo Olympics Could Face Possible ‘Cancellation’ Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Dick Pound, a senior member of the International Olympics Committee, recently sat down with The Associated Press to discuss the upcoming Olympics. According to Pound, although the Olympics are..

Olympics preparations on schedule despite coronavirus fears

The Japanese government has said preparations for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics are progressing as scheduled despite concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.
Tokyo Olympics: Coronavirus threat won't see Games cancelled says Japanese government

Tokyo Olympics: Coronavirus threat won't see Games cancelled says Japanese governmentThe Japanese government have pushed back on comments that the Tokyo Olympic Games could be cancelled in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak.Earlier today,...
