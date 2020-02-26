Global  

This Morning's Alison Hammond puzzles viewers after interview with a tree

Wales Online Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
This Morning's Alison Hammond puzzles viewers after interview with a tree"Alison Hammond interviewing a 1,000-year-old tree on This Morning has to be my favourite TV moment"
This Morning's Alison Hammond puzzles viewers after "iconic" interview with a tree

This Morning's Alison Hammond puzzles viewers after iconic interview with a tree"Tree, do any other trees get jealous of you at all?"
Hull Daily Mail

