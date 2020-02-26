This Morning's Alison Hammond puzzles viewers after interview with a tree

Rubot RT @DailyMailUK: This Morning viewers left incredulous as Alison Hammond interviews a TREE live on air https://t.co/RKJwT3bExA 22 minutes ago

Daily Mail U.K. This Morning viewers left incredulous as Alison Hammond interviews a TREE live on air https://t.co/RKJwT3bExA 28 minutes ago

Countess of Waterdeep I adore Alison Hammond, but I have to wonder why This Morning have chosen now to release some mad bullshit that wil… https://t.co/jCbOtcLAOQ 38 minutes ago

Birmingham Live Alison Hammond interviews a tree on This Morning as every viewer says same thing https://t.co/UvKMav1J6u 52 minutes ago

Mitsawokett_UK RT @RachelInnes_: Just switched on This Morning and first guest interview is “Alison Hammond interviews a tree.”. OK. https://t.co/M4Hq8j… 1 hour ago

Dee Stewart RT @KapoorBrogen: this morning before: philip schofield is gay. this morning after: alison hammond interviewing a tree. 1 hour ago

The Talent Guru STOP TAGGING ME PLS! #SussexSquad RT @MainstreamMatt: Everyone losing their minds that Alison Hammond interviewed a tree on This Morning when Mark Whalberg did this back in… 1 hour ago