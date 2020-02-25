Global  

Coronavirus fears as Cardinal Newman ski trip returns from Italy

The Argus Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
A SCHOOL has advised pupils showing symptoms of coronavirus to self-isolate after students returned from a ski trip in Italy.
Two UK schools close over coronavirus fears after pupils return from Italy ski trip with flu-like symptoms

Two UK schools close over coronavirus fears after pupils return from Italy ski trip with flu-like symptomsA school in Cheshire will undergo a deep clean
Wales Online

School issues 'important update' to staff and parents after ski trip to Italy

School issues 'important update' to staff and parents after ski trip to ItalyMultiple schools around the county visited Italy - where towns are currently isolated amid coronavirus fears - over the February half term break
Cambridge News


