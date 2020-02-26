Global  

Canary Wharf office sends 300 staff home amid virus fears

BBC Local News Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
BBC Local News: London -- London staff of the oil giant Chevron are working from home as a "precautionary measure".
Oil Giant Sends London Staff Home Over Coronavirus Fears

U.S. oil supermajor Chevron has told its 300 staff in its London office to work from home after an employee reported flu symptoms after returning from a trip,...
OilPrice.com


