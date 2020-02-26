Global  

Text messages ‘very damaging’ to Johnny Depp’s case against The Sun, court hears

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Texts sent by Johnny Depp during his relationship with Amber Heard are “very damaging” to his libel case against a British tabloid, the High Court has heard.
News video: Johnny Depp reportedly joked he wanted to 'burn' and 'drown' Amber Heard in texts

Johnny Depp reportedly joked he wanted to 'burn' and 'drown' Amber Heard in texts 00:47

 Johnny Depp allegedly joked he should "burn" and "drown" now-ex-wife Amber Heard in a series of text messages in 2013 to his actor friend Paul Bettany.

Johnny Depp Takes Newspaper To Court: 'Wife Beater' Libel [Video]Johnny Depp Takes Newspaper To Court: 'Wife Beater' Libel

LONDON (Reuters) - Hollywood star Johnny Depp appeared in a London court on Wednesday to hear his lawyer argue that Depp’s ex-wife had lied when she accused him of beating her in comments quoted by..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:36Published


Actor Johnny Depp takes Sun newspaper to court in 'wife beater' libel case

Hollywood star Johnny Depp appeared in a London court on Wednesday to hear his lawyer argue that Depp's ex-wife had lied when she accused him of beating her in...
Reuters

Johnny Depp appears in UK court for libel case

Hollywood star Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance at England's High Court on Wednesday for a hearing in his libel case against The Sun newspaper. The...
Japan Today

