Text messages ‘very damaging’ to Johnny Depp’s case against The Sun, court hears

Texts sent by Johnny Depp during his relationship with Amber Heard are “very damaging” to his libel case against a British tabloid, the High Court has heard.



Recent related videos from verified sources Johnny Depp Takes Newspaper To Court: 'Wife Beater' Libel LONDON (Reuters) - Hollywood star Johnny Depp appeared in a London court on Wednesday to hear his lawyer argue that Depp’s ex-wife had lied when she accused him of beating her in comments quoted by.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:36Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Actor Johnny Depp takes Sun newspaper to court in 'wife beater' libel case Hollywood star Johnny Depp appeared in a London court on Wednesday to hear his lawyer argue that Depp's ex-wife had lied when she accused him of beating her in...

Reuters 2 days ago



Johnny Depp appears in UK court for libel case Hollywood star Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance at England's High Court on Wednesday for a hearing in his libel case against The Sun newspaper. The...

Japan Today 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this