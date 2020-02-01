Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > House fire at property causes Tamworth Road closure between Argyle Street and Florendine Street

House fire at property causes Tamworth Road closure between Argyle Street and Florendine Street

Lichfield Mercury Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
House fire at property causes Tamworth Road closure between Argyle Street and Florendine StreetCrews from Tamworth and Lichfield are currently in attendance.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Residents flee their homes in the early hours after a burst water main floods 100 properties [Video]Residents flee their homes in the early hours after a burst water main floods 100 properties

Eight people were rescued and dozens evacuated in the early hours when a water main burst - just months after another flood caused chaos on the same street.Emergency crews, including 50 firefighters,..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:28Published

Oak Street House Fire [Video]Oak Street House Fire

Phoenix firefighters are working to put out a house fire near 32nd Street and Thomas Road.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:39Published


Tweets about this

ofba1971

Ontario Fire Buff Associates Wellesley house fire causes $500K of property damage https://t.co/fOgtuBcreV via @kitchenertoday 4 days ago

KitchenerToday

KitchenerToday Wellesley house fire causes $500K of property damage https://t.co/a3xLU3RIhx https://t.co/rysAf5DlHo 5 days ago

570NEWS

570 NEWS - Kitchener Wellesley house fire causes $500K of property damage https://t.co/3fEOKmiPWg https://t.co/A71hjibTS1 5 days ago

FireMercia

🚒 Mercia Fire Station 🚒 RT @tamworthherald: .@StaffsFire @StaffsPolice and @OFFICIALWMAS are all at the scene https://t.co/5d4Bed1CBp 1 week ago

valbrig

val brighouse House fire at Tamworth property causes road closure https://t.co/n7KAc7Ce7S 1 week ago

tamworthherald

Tamworth Herald .@StaffsFire @StaffsPolice and @OFFICIALWMAS are all at the scene https://t.co/5d4Bed1CBp 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.