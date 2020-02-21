Global  

Ryan Kent on target as Rangers beat Braga to reach Europa League last 16

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Ryan Kent rocked Braga as his winner under the Estadio Municpal’s cliff-face saw Rangers climb into the Europa League’s last 16.
Tavernier: Rangers were relentless [Video]Tavernier: Rangers were relentless

Rangers captain James Tavernier and goalscorer Joe Aribo react to Rangers' comeback victory against Braga in their Europa League last-32 first-leg tie.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:08Published

Gerrard hails 'incredible' Rangers [Video]Gerrard hails 'incredible' Rangers

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard praised his side's character after they came from two goals down to beat Braga in their Europa League first leg.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rangers stun Braga to reach Europa League last 16

Rangers back up last week's stunning comeback by producing a poised performance to dump Braga out of the Europa League and reach the last 16.
BBC News

Braga v Rangers: Greg Stewart backs Steven Gerrard's side to score in Europa League

Forward Greg Stewart believes Rangers will "definitely score" in Braga as they seek out a Europa League last 16 spot.
BBC News

irishexaminer

Irish Examiner RT @ExaminerSport: Ryan Kent on target as Rangers beat Braga to reach Europa League last 16 https://t.co/ookpqJE4fO 23 minutes ago

ExaminerSport

Irish Examiner Sport Ryan Kent on target as Rangers beat Braga to reach Europa League last 16 https://t.co/ookpqJE4fO 23 minutes ago

TNODonoghue

Tom O'Donoghue How are Rangers not 2-0 up😬 Ryan Kent has to hit the target at least #BRARAN 3 hours ago

