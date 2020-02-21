Ryan Kent on target as Rangers beat Braga to reach Europa League last 16

2 hours ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Solskjaer: Manchester United will suffer not being in Champions League 00:36 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows the longer Manchester United are out of the Champions League the more they will “suffer”. The Red Devils are preparing to take on Club Brugge in the Europa League round of 32 on Thursday night, having missed out on a ticket to European football’s top table by slumping...