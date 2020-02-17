Historic cross-community service at Belfast's oldest Catholic church

A non-binary priest has been ordained to lead an independent, LGBT-inclusive Catholic church in San Diego. Reverend Kori Pacyniak, pastor of San Diego’s Mary...

Reconnecting with Avignon — a medieval town with a youthful attitude The city of Avignon in the French region of Provence is most famous for its stint as the location of the Roman Catholic Church's papacy. But the medieval city is...

Seattle Times 12 hours ago



