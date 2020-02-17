Historic cross-community service at Belfast's oldest Catholic church

Global  

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Historic cross-community service at Belfast's oldest Catholic churchA former Presbyterian Moderator had the sign of the cross placed on his forehead tonight by a Catholic priest at a cross-community celebration of Ash Wednesday in Belfast's oldest Catholic church.
