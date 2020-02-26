Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Mike van der Hoorn: Swansea City defender set to miss the rest of the season

Mike van der Hoorn: Swansea City defender set to miss the rest of the season

BBC News Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Swansea City defender Mike van der Hoorn is unlikely to play again this season - and may not feature for the club again - after undergoing surgery on a knee problem.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Swansea City defender Mike van der Hoorn issues message following crippling injury revelation

Swansea City defender Mike van der Hoorn issues message following crippling injury revelationThe Dutchman has issued a message after it emerged he is unlikely to play for Swansea again this term
Wales Online

Swansea City dealt Mike van der Hoorn hammer blow and the stark reality now emerging

Swansea City dealt Mike van der Hoorn hammer blow and the stark reality now emergingManager Steve Cooper revealed the news and it's a devastating blow for the Swans
Wales Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.