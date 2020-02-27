Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > George Edmundson's six-month Rangers turnaround from deleted request to Europa League 'Fridge' heroics

George Edmundson's six-month Rangers turnaround from deleted request to Europa League 'Fridge' heroics

Daily Record Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
George Edmundson's six-month Rangers turnaround from deleted request to Europa League 'Fridge' heroicsThe centre-back produced a statement display as Steven Gerrard's side stunned Braga in Portugal.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) George Edmundson's six-month Rangers turnaround from deleted request to Europa League 'Fridge' heroics: https://t.co/vr72YrUNER 4 minutes ago

twackin

evan RT @DR_Rangers: George Edmundson's six-month Rangers turnaround from deleted request to Europa League 'Fridge' heroics 💪 https://t.co/Fuo8… 37 minutes ago

DR_Rangers

Record Rangers Podcast George Edmundson's six-month Rangers turnaround from deleted request to Europa League 'Fridge' heroics 💪… https://t.co/xuDMUAzrBz 38 minutes ago

Daily_Record

The Daily Record RT @Record_Sport: George Edmundson's six-month Rangers turnaround from deleted request to Europa League 'Fridge' heroics 💪 https://t.co/ny… 38 minutes ago

Record_Sport

Daily Record Sport George Edmundson's six-month Rangers turnaround from deleted request to Europa League 'Fridge' heroics 💪… https://t.co/ustdl53PAj 38 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.