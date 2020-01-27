Global  

Arsenal v Olympiakos: Mikel Arteta hopeful Sead Kolasinac will return this season

BBC Local News Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
BBC Local News: London -- Preview followed by live coverage of Thursday's Europa League game between Arsenal and Olympiakos.
You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'We must show courage at Olympiakos' [Video]'We must show courage at Olympiakos'

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has urged his players to show courage in Thursday night's heated Olympiakos atmosphere in the Europa League

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:39Published

Mikel Arteta Will SAVE Arsenal’s Season Because... | #SundayVibes [Video]Mikel Arteta Will SAVE Arsenal’s Season Because... | #SundayVibes

Mikel Arteta is the new Arsenal manager but will his appointment be a success for the club or a big risk?!

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 38:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Arsenal press conference live: Mikel Arteta on Everton win and Sead Kolasinac injury

Arsenal press conference live: Mikel Arteta on Everton win and Sead Kolasinac injuryGood evening and welcome to our live coverage of Arsenal's 3-2 win over Everton
Football.london

Arsenal expected lineup to face Olympiakos as Mikel Arteta weighs up changes

Arsenal expected lineup to face Olympiakos as Mikel Arteta weighs up changesArsenal will look to progress into the last 16 of the Europa League when Olympiakos visit the Emirates tonight, having picked up a 1-0 win away from home in the...
Daily Star


Tweets about this

BBCNews

BBC News (UK) RT @BBCSport: FT: Arsenal 1-2 Olympiakos (2-2 agg). It's over! The Emirates is stunned. Mikel Arteta's side have been dumped out of the Eu… 46 seconds ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Mikel Arteta's Arsenal honeymoon is over... @pbsportswriter reports from the Emirates as Olympiakos leave it late… https://t.co/GBP92pQtkw 3 minutes ago

