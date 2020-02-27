Global  

Eurovision 2020: James Newman announced as United Kingdom's entry

BBC News Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Singer-songwriter James Newman will represent the United Kingdom with his song My Last Breath.
The songwriter and brother of the hit singer John Newman will perform My Last Breath
