Coronavirus self isolators given all clear

Brighton and Hove News Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Everyone who was told to self isolate after coming into contact with a cluster of coronavirus cases in Brighton and Hove has now been given the all clear. Public Health England (PHE) today said its actions in response to local cases are complete and had successfully stopped any spread. Trish Mannes,...
