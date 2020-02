Coronavirus self isolators given all clear

Everyone who was told to self isolate after coming into contact with a cluster of coronavirus cases in Brighton and Hove has now been given the all clear. Public Health England (PHE) today said its actions in response to local cases are complete and had successfully stopped any spread. Trish Mannes,...

