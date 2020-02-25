Global  

Campaigners win Court of Appeal ruling over Heathrow third runway

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Campaigners trying to block Heathrow expansion have won a Court of Appeal challenge against controversial plans for a third runway.
 Campaigners trying to block Heathrow expansion have won a Court of Appeal challenge against controversial plans for a third runway. Giving their ruling on Thursday, Lords Justice Lindblom, Singh and Haddon-Cave said the Government failed to take account of its commitment to the Paris Agreement on...

U.K. Court Blocks Heathrow Airport Expansion on Environmental Grounds

The Court of Appeal called plans for a third runway unlawful because the government had not taken its climate change commitments into account.
UK appeals court rules against third runway at Heathrow

Judgment says government failed to assess climate change impact of £14bn expansion plans
