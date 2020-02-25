55 minutes ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Campaigners win Court of Appeal ruling over Heathrow third runway 00:30 Campaigners trying to block Heathrow expansion have won a Court of Appeal challenge against controversial plans for a third runway. Giving their ruling on Thursday, Lords Justice Lindblom, Singh and Haddon-Cave said the Government failed to take account of its commitment to the Paris Agreement on...