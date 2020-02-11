Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis issues important coronavirus and travel insurance warning

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis issues important coronavirus and travel insurance warning

Wales Online Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis issues important coronavirus and travel insurance warningThe financial guru appeared on Good Morning Britain to talk about coronavirus and how that affects travel insurance.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ODN - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus travel advice from Simon Calder

Coronavirus travel advice from Simon Calder 01:16

 Travel expert Simon Calder urges people not to avoid travel because of fears of contracting the Coronavirus but says people can take sensible precautions like using contactless instead of cash and washing their hands in high-risk areas like airports. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Good Question: What Should Travelers Know Before Taking A Trip? [Video]Good Question: What Should Travelers Know Before Taking A Trip?

In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, Heather Brown explains what insurance won't cover -- and how the airlines try to keep passengers safe (2:30). WCCO 4 News At 10 – February 24, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:30Published

The Most Important Requirements That Should Be on Your Travel Insurance Checklist [Video]The Most Important Requirements That Should Be on Your Travel Insurance Checklist

We never expected traveling in 2020 was going to be so dangerous, which is why having good travel insurance is utmost important. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis issues important tax warning to millions of workers across the UK

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis issues important tax warning to millions of workers across the UKAppearing on The Martin Lewis Money show last night, the financial guru revealed that a common tax code error could be costing you thousands
Wales Online

Coronavirus: what it means for your travel insurance

Increasing coronavirus cases are stoking fears of a worldwide pandemic. So if you're planning to travel, you need to understand your travel insurance policy.
Which?

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.