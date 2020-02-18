Global  

160 homes at risk in East Cowick as residents flee rising flood waters

Hull Daily Mail Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
160 homes at risk in East Cowick as residents flee rising flood watersEast Cowick faces trouble as Snaith is still under water.
Recent related news from verified sources

Snaith flooding: Residents evacuated overnight

BBC Local News: Humberside -- Flood water continues to rise and is threatening 160 homes in Snaith and East Cowick.
BBC Local News

