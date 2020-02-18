160 homes at risk in East Cowick as residents flee rising flood waters



Recent related videos from verified sources Residents in Shrewsbury battle against worst floods in 20 years Residents living in Shrewsbury are battling the worst flooding in two decades after a staggering 400 TONNES of water a SECOND were sent surging towards the town. Dozens of the traditional Tudor-style.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:40Published 4 days ago Further flooding misery for York Thousands of sandbags have been handed out in York after water levels on the River Ouse reached its peak of 4.4m yesterday (Mon).Areas of the UK are in "uncharted territory" after record levels of.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:33Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Snaith flooding: Residents evacuated overnight BBC Local News: Humberside -- Flood water continues to rise and is threatening 160 homes in Snaith and East Cowick.

BBC Local News 1 day ago



