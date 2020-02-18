Global  

An evening with Brian James of The Damned and John Wombat book signing, Q & A, meet & greet

An evening with Brian James of The Damned and John Wombat book signing, Q & A, meet & greet

Brighton and Hove News Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Waterstones Brighton at 71-74 North Street, Brighton (opposite The Clock Tower) are presenting an evening with Brian James – founder member, guitarist and songwriter of legendary punk pioneers The Damned. Brian and his Biographer John Wombat will be answering all your questions as well as sign...
