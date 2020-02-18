An evening with Brian James of The Damned and John Wombat book signing, Q & A, meet & greet

Waterstones Brighton at 71-74 North Street, Brighton (opposite The Clock Tower) are presenting an evening with Brian James – founder member, guitarist and songwriter of legendary punk pioneers The Damned. Brian and his Biographer John Wombat will be answering all your questions as well as sign...

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Directors James Lee Hernandez & Brian Lazarte Speak On The HBO Documentary, "McMillion$" A six-part documentary series from executive producer Mark Wahlberg, HBO's "McMillion$" chronicles the stranger-than-fiction true story of how $24 million-dollars was stolen from the McDonald’s.. Credit: AOL Build VOD Duration: 22:53Published 2 weeks ago James Lee Hernandez And Brian Lazarte Took Three Years To Make "McMillion$" Documentary filmmakers James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte share how they approached the making of HBO's documentary series, "McMillion$."BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for.. Credit: AOL Build VOD Duration: 03:41Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this