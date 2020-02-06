Global  

Manchester City join exclusive list of British teams to shine at the Bernabeu

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 27 February 2020
Manchester City produced a superb comeback against Real Madrid to win the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie 2-1 at the Bernabeu.
News video: Guardiola hails Man City comeback at Real Madrid

Guardiola hails Man City comeback at Real Madrid 00:40

 Pep Guardiola hailed a great result and performance but warned the job was not finished after Manchester City’s stunning win over Real Madrid. City came from behind to claim a famous 2-1 win at the Bernabeu in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie. Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne,...

Recent related news from verified sources

Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Real Madrid v Man City

Charlie Nicholas is backing Real Madrid and Manchester City to share the spoils in a 2-2 draw at The Bernabeu on Wednesday night. The Citizens will make the trip...
The Sport Review Also reported by Mid-Day

Manchester City’s most impressive Champions League performances

Manchester City put one foot in the Champions League quarter-finals with an impressive 2-1 victory over Real Madrid at the Bernabeu on Wednesday.
Belfast Telegraph

