Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Heir to Lady Gaga, Charlotte Awbery, has lept from London pub gigs and spontaneous tube stop singalongs to The Ellen Show. British songstress Awbery, carrying a Caffe Nero to-go cup, was on her way to meet a pal in a station when online talkshow host Kevin Freshwater asked her to finish the lyrics to “Shallow”,... 👓 View full article