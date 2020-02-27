Global  

The UK’s entry for Eurovision 2020 has just been announced and fans are divided

PinkNews Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
The UK’s entry for the 2020 Eurovision song contest has now been unveiled – but will it be enough to secure the elusive douze points? Representing the UK on the Rotterdam stage will be “My Last Breath”, a stirring ballad by Ed Sheeran’s songwriting partner, James Newman. The English...
