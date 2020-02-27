The UK’s entry for Eurovision 2020 has just been announced and fans are divided

The UK’s entry for the 2020 Eurovision song contest has now been unveiled – but will it be enough to secure the elusive douze points? Representing the UK on the Rotterdam stage will be “My Last Breath”, a stirring ballad by Ed Sheeran’s songwriting partner, James Newman. The English...



Recent related news from verified sources UK's Eurovision entry for 2020 is Ed Sheeran's writer James Newman A star who has worked with Ed Sheeran, Rudimental and Oly Murs has been unveiled as the UK's next entry for Eurovision 2020.

Eurovision Song Contest’s UK entry vows to ignore the critics The UK’s entry for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest has said he plans to ignore the critics and focus on people’s positive comments about his track.

