River Severn flooding to continue

Express and Star Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Residents dealing with flooding along the River Severn are facing further misery after several severe weather warnings were issued for the West Midlands.
News video: Graveyard under water as church surrounded by flooding in Severn Stoke, UK

Graveyard under water as church surrounded by flooding in Severn Stoke, UK 00:55

 A churchyard is completely submerged in water after the River Severn burst its banks. The clip, filmed today (February 26), shows the graveyard covered in floodwater and headstones barely visible.

Homes evacuated along the River Severn [Video]Homes evacuated along the River Severn

Homes in the Shropshire town of Ironbridge have been evacuated as the River Severn continues to rise, compromising flood defences. Homes have also been evacuated further down the river in the..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:00Published

Residents in Bewdley & Ironbridge bracing themselves for more flooding misery [Video]Residents in Bewdley & Ironbridge bracing themselves for more flooding misery

Residents in Bewdley braced themselves for more flooding misery after rising water burst over the town's temporary barriers. Floodwater started gushing over the barriers at Beale's Corner in the..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 03:29Published


River Severn flooding - in photos

See the latest photos from across the region as River Severn flooding causes chaos for homes and businesses.
Express and Star

Bewdley and Ironbridge on alert as River Severn hits record levels to breach flood defences

Bewdley and Ironbridge on alert as River Severn hits record levels to breach flood defencesLow-lying areas along the River Severn are expected to be hit by severe flooding on Wednesday with 'danger to life' flood warnings issued in Shropshire
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •Stroud LifeExpress and Star

JohnCorser_Star

John Corser RT @ExpressandStar: The Severn peaked in Bewdley last night just 8cm short of the highest-ever level. And the river could rise again in co… 1 hour ago

ExpressandStar

Express & Star The Severn peaked in Bewdley last night just 8cm short of the highest-ever level. And the river could rise again i… https://t.co/HXwdRpI6BP 2 hours ago

Harris_Lamb

Harris Lamb RT @IanJonesEA: Significant risk from #flooding continues, particularly from the #Severn. The map doesn't go RED often so it's especially i… 1 day ago

AndreaB42837845

Andrea Burton RT @severnrivers: The highest ever level of the River Severn at Cae Howel, about 10 miles (16km) upstream of Shrewsbury, was recorded at 06… 2 days ago

