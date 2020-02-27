Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Government says rough sleeping down 9% to 4,266, despite figures suggesting more than 28,000 homeless across UK

Government says rough sleeping down 9% to 4,266, despite figures suggesting more than 28,000 homeless across UK

Independent Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Official rough sleeping statistics branded 'misleading' as ministers urged to restore funding for 'vital services' to support homeless
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Homelessness: Rough sleeping falls across England

Figures suggest fewer people on the streets but the number is still more than double a decade ago.
BBC News


Tweets about this

rylan7

W R RT @MayorofGM: "Our approach is working," says Andy. "The country could end this crisis much more quickly and save lives if the government… 9 minutes ago

moonhed

Geoff Hawkes RT @Mandoline_Blue: “The government’s document setting out its approach to the UK-EU trade talks has now been published. It runs to 30 page… 16 minutes ago

Sham88122698

Sham RT @Independent: Government says rough sleeping down 9% to 4,266, despite figures suggesting more than 28,000 homeless across UK https://t.… 32 minutes ago

Hpsourse

Hpsourse RT @therightarticle: Government says rough sleeping down 9% to 4,266, despite figures suggesting more than 28,000 homeless across UK Start… 36 minutes ago

UK_News_Plow

UK News Plow Government says rough sleeping down 9% to 4,266, despite figures suggesting m... https://t.co/GtbFVcdbQc +1 UKBot #UK #news 39 minutes ago

therightarticle

Michael Government says rough sleeping down 9% to 4,266, despite figures suggesting more than 28,000 homeless across UK St… https://t.co/w1Kkvwf1xE 41 minutes ago

Independent

The Independent Government says rough sleeping down 9% to 4,266, despite figures suggesting more than 28,000 homeless across UK https://t.co/ye1rYqqAKx 55 minutes ago

NemesisNibiru

CaptainJimDandy Government says rough sleeping down 9% to 4,266, despite figures suggesting more than 28,000 homeless across UK - https://t.co/fUsWbfgeWp 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.