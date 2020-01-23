Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Jeremy Kyle set to return to TV after ITV show was axed over guest's suicide

Jeremy Kyle set to return to TV after ITV show was axed over guest's suicide

Tamworth Herald Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Jeremy Kyle set to return to TV after ITV show was axed over guest's suicideThe Jeremy Kyle Show ran on ITV for 14 years until it was pulled by ITV when Steve Dymond took his own life a week after the programme was filmed.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Manny's One-Man Show [Video]Manny's One-Man Show

Gloria (Sofia Vergara), Joe (Jeremy Maguire) and Manny's father Javier (guest star Benjamin Bratt) show up to watch Manny's (Rico Rodriguez) one-man show. As she watches, Gloria realizes that maybe she..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jeremy Kyle to return and 'have his say' after ITV show was axed: 'He's battled unimaginable consequences'

Presenter is yet to comment on death of guest who failed lie detector test on his show
Independent

Jeremy Kyle set to return to TV screens after show was axed over guest suicide

Jeremy Kyle set to return to TV screens after show was axed over guest suicideThe talk show host's new manager Claire Powell made the announcement today
Daily Record

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ireneusz18

ij matusiak Meet the new QUESTION TIME host Jeremy Kyle confirms return to spotlight after show was axed over suicide https://t.co/Sooghbgp8L 2 minutes ago

Goose3The

TheGreyGoose3 FFS NOT THAT SMUG PRICK... Jeremy Kyle confirms return to spotlight after show was axed over suicide https://t.co/77aqQmAOm6 10 minutes ago

Daily_Express

Daily Express Jeremy Kyle to make TV comeback after scandal-hit show axed: 'Watch this space' https://t.co/3K4phbcYwG https://t.co/57PjKUY56P 13 minutes ago

CheshireLive

Cheshire Live Jeremy Kyle is set to return to the public eye after his show was scrapped by ITV in the wake of the suicide of a g… https://t.co/LFGi1mlMoU 27 minutes ago

Carolin58423109

Caroline Carr Jeremy Kyle confirms return to spotlight after show was axed over suicide https://t.co/yWDlkmRu4i Oh No Please For Goodness Sake NO 38 minutes ago

007Dufour007

Dufour patrick Jeremy Kyle confirms return to the spotlight nearly a year after his show was axed following guest's death https://t.co/r23TRpWn4W 38 minutes ago

Ronz24x

R. 🥳🥳 Jeremy Kyle confirms return to spotlight after show was axed over suicide https://t.co/DSKTswOijl 1 hour ago

healerkenneth

Psychic Kenneth RT @Daily_Express: Jeremy Kyle to make TV comeback after scandal-hit show axed: ‘Watch this space’ https://t.co/3K4phbcYwG https://t.co/kX1… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.