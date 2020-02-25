River Severn flooding - in photos

See the latest photos from across the region as River Severn flooding causes chaos for homes and businesses.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Residents in Bewdley & Ironbridge bracing themselves for more flooding misery Residents in Bewdley braced themselves for more flooding misery after rising water burst over the town's temporary barriers. Floodwater started gushing over the barriers at Beale's Corner in the.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 03:29Published 1 day ago UK town battles floods as local river bursts its banks The UK town of Shrewsbury, Shropshire has been inundated with floodwater as the River Severn burst its banks during a period of stormy weather. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 05:21Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources River Severn flooding warnings Flooding fears grew in towns along the River Severn after heavy rain brought fresh warnings.

Express and Star 2 days ago



Bewdley and Ironbridge on alert as River Severn hits record levels to breach flood defences Low-lying areas along the River Severn are expected to be hit by severe flooding on Wednesday with 'danger to life' flood warnings issued in Shropshire

Tamworth Herald 1 day ago





Tweets about this