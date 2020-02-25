Global  

River Severn flooding - in photos

Express and Star Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
See the latest photos from across the region as River Severn flooding causes chaos for homes and businesses.
News video: Graveyard under water as church surrounded by flooding in Severn Stoke, UK

Graveyard under water as church surrounded by flooding in Severn Stoke, UK 00:55

 A churchyard is completely submerged in water after the River Severn burst its banks. The clip, filmed today (February 26), shows the graveyard covered in floodwater and headstones barely visible.

Residents in Bewdley & Ironbridge bracing themselves for more flooding misery [Video]Residents in Bewdley & Ironbridge bracing themselves for more flooding misery

Residents in Bewdley braced themselves for more flooding misery after rising water burst over the town's temporary barriers. Floodwater started gushing over the barriers at Beale's Corner in the..

UK town battles floods as local river bursts its banks [Video]UK town battles floods as local river bursts its banks

The UK town of Shrewsbury, Shropshire has been inundated with floodwater as the River Severn burst its banks during a period of stormy weather.

Recent related news from verified sources

River Severn flooding warnings

Flooding fears grew in towns along the River Severn after heavy rain brought fresh warnings.
Express and Star

Bewdley and Ironbridge on alert as River Severn hits record levels to breach flood defences

Bewdley and Ironbridge on alert as River Severn hits record levels to breach flood defencesLow-lying areas along the River Severn are expected to be hit by severe flooding on Wednesday with 'danger to life' flood warnings issued in Shropshire
Tamworth Herald


