Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Storm Jorge to bring 70mph winds and heavy rain to UK

Storm Jorge to bring 70mph winds and heavy rain to UK

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Flood-hit communities will face further heavy rain and strong winds as Storm Jorge makes its way across the UK over the weekend.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Storm Jorge to bring 70mph winds and heavy rain to UK

Storm Jorge to bring 70mph winds and heavy rain to UK 01:13

 Flood-hit communities will face further heavy rain and strong winds as Storm Jorge makes its way across the UK over the weekend. Parts of Wales and northern England could see between 60 to 80mm of rain on Friday as the storm hits the UK, the Met Office warned.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast [Video]NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

After spring-like conditions Sunday & Monday....colder weather is going to return. A snowstorm will pass well to our south the next two days. It will produce clouds & gusty winds over the area. Gusty..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 03:46Published

River Severn bursts banks in Mid Wales after weeks of heavy rain [Video]River Severn bursts banks in Mid Wales after weeks of heavy rain

The number of flood warnings in force in England and Wales has increased with more heavy rain, winds and even snow forecast on Sunday (February 23). Video filmed on Sunday afternoon shows the River..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 07:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Flood-hit communities in England, Wales brace for more rain

Communities in England and Wales are shoring up flood barriers and bracing for more heavy rain after the damage caused by Storm Dennis. Areas hit hard by...
Seattle Times Also reported by •BBC News

Scotland to be battered by heavy rain and strong winds as third storm looms

Scotland to be battered by heavy rain and strong winds as third storm loomsGlasgow, Stirling, Perth and Kilmarnock are just some of the places likely to be affected by the heavy downpours.
Daily Record Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphThe Age

Tweets about this

ron_ronka

JuliaRonka Storm Jorge to bring 70mph winds and heavy rain to UK. England has received over 200% of its average February rainf… https://t.co/32fcyEjji0 43 minutes ago

malvernlocal

Malvern Local Storm Jorge to bring 70mph winds and heavy rain https://t.co/Sa8zFjeEfH 59 minutes ago

worcesternews

Worcester News Storm Jorge to bring 70mph winds and heavy rain https://t.co/s0PA2SHI9Z https://t.co/s3GKvAzgWv 1 hour ago

CFMRadioNews

CFM Radio News More wet and windy weather's expected in #Cumbria this weekend. Storm Jorge will bring heavy rain and strong winds… https://t.co/6r0QqWaqTc 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.