Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce first public appearance since quitting Royal Family

Tamworth Herald Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce first public appearance since quitting Royal FamilyHarry and Meghan will attend the annual Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London on March 5.
News video: Prince Harry Is Now Going by Just 'Harry'

Prince Harry Is Now Going by Just 'Harry' 00:59

 Prince Harry Is Now Going by Just 'Harry' It looks like Prince Harry is no longer using his royal title. The Duke of Sussex requested to be called "Harry" at the Travalyst summit in Edinburgh on Wednesday. Travalyst is a conservation effort "dedicated to exploring and promoting solutions that will...

David Beckham 'proud' of Prince Harry [Video]David Beckham 'proud' of Prince Harry

David Beckham is "proud" to see his friend Prince Harry "growing up" and becoming a family man, amid his decision to move to Canada with his wife Duchess Meghan and their son Archie.

Prince Harry Is now going by just 'Harry' [Video]Prince Harry Is now going by just 'Harry'

It looks like Prince Harry is no longer using his royal title.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue farewell tour after split from royal family

Prince Harry is back in Britain for his farewell tour as a senior member of the royal family. While the split has largely been seen as harmonious, some experts...
CBS News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fix March 31 for royal exit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced that they will formally exit as Britain’s frontline royals on March 31 following discussions with Bucki
Hindu


