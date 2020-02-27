Jones insists North will not be rushed for England game after another head knock

Global  

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 27 February 2020
Wales attack coach Stephen Jones says George North is in a “good place” as the British and Irish Lions wing goes through return-to-play concussion protocols ahead of the Guinness Six Nations clash with England.
