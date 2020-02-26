Global  

US soap opera co-creator Lee Phillip Bell dies

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Lee Phillip Bell, who co-created US soaps The Young And The Restless and The Bold And The Beautiful, has died aged 91.
News video: Talk Show, Soap Opera Pioneer Lee Phillip Bell Dies

Talk Show, Soap Opera Pioneer Lee Phillip Bell Dies 00:25

 She was host of 'The Lee Phillip Show' and other programs on CBS 2 for decades.

'The Young' and the 'Restless' co-creator dies [Video]'The Young' and the 'Restless' co-creator dies

The co-creator behind long-running U.S. soap operas The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful has died.

Remembering TV Pioneer Lee Phillip Bell [Video]Remembering TV Pioneer Lee Phillip Bell

She hosted 'The Lee Phillip Show' and other programs on CBS 2 for decades, and created the soap operas 'The Young and the Restless' and 'The Bold and the Beautiful' with husband William Bell.

Lee Phillip Bell, TV talk show, soap opera pioneer behind 'Young and the Restless,' dead at 91


