Coffin recovered by US police after stolen hearse crashes during chase

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
US authorities have recovered a stolen hearse with a coffin and body inside after a police chase ended in a crash on a busy Los Angeles highway.
Credit: KTLA - Published < > Embed
News video: Stolen Hearse with Body Inside Recovered After Police Chase Ends on Freeway

Stolen Hearse with Body Inside Recovered After Police Chase Ends on Freeway 02:14

 One person was taken into custody following a pursuit of a stolen hearse that ended in a crash on a South Los Angeles freeway.

Thief Steals Hearse, Body Goes Along For Car Chase [Video]Thief Steals Hearse, Body Goes Along For Car Chase

Surprisingly, this police blotter report didn't originate in Florida! Rather, Newser reports a thief in Los Angeles stole a hearse—with a body inside—then went on a wild ride. The caper ended..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published

Driver Of Stolen Hearse Leads Police On Chase Before Crashing On South LA Freeway; Casket, Body Found Inside [Video]Driver Of Stolen Hearse Leads Police On Chase Before Crashing On South LA Freeway; Casket, Body Found Inside

A police pursuit with a hearse -- which had been stolen with a body inside the night before -- ended in a wreck during rush hour Thursday morning on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles. Tina Patel..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Stolen hearse carrying coffin recovered after freeway chase

Stolen hearse carrying coffin recovered after freeway chaseIt has all the hallmarks of an only-in-Los Angeles crime: A thief stole a hearse — with a body inside — that went on a wild ride, ending with a chase and a...
New Zealand Herald

Crash ends car chase of stolen hearse with body inside

Authorities have recovered a stolen hearse with a casket and body inside after a police chase Thursday morning on a Los Angeles freeway. (Feb. 27)  
USATODAY.com


