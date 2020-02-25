Global  

Billy Idol urges New York drivers not to idle

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
British rock star Billy Idol is the unlikely face of an anti-idling campaign launched in New York City.
 Many New York drivers know first hand that the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway is in desperate need of repairs. City officials are trying to change that, but it will come with a huge cost. CBSN New York’s Christina Fan reports.

NEW YORK (AP) — Rocker Billy Idol is the face of an anti-idling campaign launched Thursday in New York City. “Billy never idles, so why should you?” the...
Rocker Billy Idol is the face of an anti-idling campaign launched Thursday in New York City.
