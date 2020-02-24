Dow Jones sinks due to fears over coronavirus outbreak



Recent related videos from verified sources Dow Plunges Another 1,200 Points Over Coronavirus Fears Stocks continued to crater on Thursday, with the Dow tumbling more than 1,000 points for the second time this week as jittery investors try to assess the potential economic toll amid signs the.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 03:49Published 16 hours ago Dow takes a dive scaring investors worldwide Coronavirus worries are causing major concerns for the economy. Fears that helped trigger the worst single-day point loss in Dow history Thursday. With so much uncertainty many people are looking for.. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:18Published 16 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Dow drops 1,000 points as pandemic fears heighten The Dow Jones Industrials slumped more than 1,000 points in intraday trading for the third time this week on Friday, as the rapidly spreading coronavirus...

Reuters 6 hours ago



Wall Street sinks as pandemic fears rattle investors The Dow Jones Industrials was on track for its biggest daily decline in two years and the S&P 500 fell more than 3% on Monday, as investors fled riskier assets...

Reuters 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this