Dow Jones sinks due to fears over coronavirus outbreak
Thursday, 27 February 2020 () The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank nearly 1,200 points on Thursday, deepening a week-long global market rout caused by worries that the coronavirus outbreak will wreak havoc on the global economy.
Fears of the virus made stocks extremely volatile for a seventh day. Right now, the drop has put them on track for worst week since the 2008 financial crisis, at one point the Dow was down nearly 1,000 points. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.
Coronavirus worries are causing major concerns for the economy. Fears that helped trigger the worst single-day point loss in Dow history Thursday. With so much uncertainty many people are looking for..
