Dow Jones sinks due to fears over coronavirus outbreak

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank nearly 1,200 points on Thursday, deepening a week-long global market rout caused by worries that the coronavirus outbreak will wreak havoc on the global economy.
News video: Coronavirus Fears Blamed For Worst Week In Markets Since 2008 Financial Crisis

Coronavirus Fears Blamed For Worst Week In Markets Since 2008 Financial Crisis 01:56

 Fears of the virus made stocks extremely volatile for a seventh day. Right now, the drop has put them on track for worst week since the 2008 financial crisis, at one point the Dow was down nearly 1,000 points. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

Dow Plunges Another 1,200 Points Over Coronavirus Fears [Video]Dow Plunges Another 1,200 Points Over Coronavirus Fears

Stocks continued to crater on Thursday, with the Dow tumbling more than 1,000 points for the second time this week as jittery investors try to assess the potential economic toll amid signs the..

Dow takes a dive scaring investors worldwide [Video]Dow takes a dive scaring investors worldwide

Coronavirus worries are causing major concerns for the economy. Fears that helped trigger the worst single-day point loss in Dow history Thursday. With so much uncertainty many people are looking for..

Dow drops 1,000 points as pandemic fears heighten

The Dow Jones Industrials slumped more than 1,000 points in intraday trading for the third time this week on Friday, as the rapidly spreading coronavirus...
Reuters

Wall Street sinks as pandemic fears rattle investors

The Dow Jones Industrials was on track for its biggest daily decline in two years and the S&P 500 fell more than 3% on Monday, as investors fled riskier assets...
Reuters

