vj @ poetryinstone 🇮🇳 RT @artrecovery: BBC News - English Heritage urges end to illegal metal detecting at historic sites https://t.co/gYuemMYXdT 30 seconds ago Oz Clarke RT @GilesMacDonogh: BBC News - English Heritage urges end to illegal metal detecting at historic sites https://t.co/0FICGG050V 1 minute ago Art Recovery International BBC News - English Heritage urges end to illegal metal detecting at historic sites https://t.co/gYuemMYXdT 2 minutes ago ArcheoNet Vlaanderen RT @mikeheyworth: BBC News - English Heritage urges end to illegal metal detecting at historic sites https://t.co/V7k1hqwjQc 3 minutes ago Natalie RT @bbcmtd: English Heritage urges end to illegal metal detecting at historic sites https://t.co/XDbpxRlIvB 4 minutes ago Jonathan Williams RT @rosieweetch: Responsible metal detecting can transform our understanding of the past. Illegal night hawking robs us of it | English Her… 12 minutes ago Rosie Weetch Responsible metal detecting can transform our understanding of the past. Illegal night hawking robs us of it | Engl… https://t.co/D1lbh9BYWk 13 minutes ago sizzling RT @Bill4Brexit: This is actually BBC's fault for making the TV programme Detectorists BBC News - English Heritage urges end to illegal me… 20 minutes ago