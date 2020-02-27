Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > UK Eurovision Song Contest entry James Newman's defiant message to trolls

UK Eurovision Song Contest entry James Newman's defiant message to trolls

Tamworth Herald Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
James Newman, brother of pop star John Newman, is hoping to improve the country’s prospects at the annual event after Michael Rice placed last in 2019 with Bigger Than Us.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

The UK’s entry for Eurovision 2020 has just been announced and fans are divided

The UK’s entry for the 2020 Eurovision song contest has now been unveiled – but will it be enough to secure the elusive douze points? Representing the UK on...
PinkNews Also reported by •BBC News

Eurovision Song Contest 2020 UK entry confirmed as James Newman

Eurovision Song Contest 2020 UK entry confirmed as James NewmanThe songwriter and brother of the hit singer John Newman will perform My Last Breath
Tamworth Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.