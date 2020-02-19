Global  

Asian markets tumble again on virus fears

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Asian stock markets plunged further on Friday owing to coronavirus fears, deepening a global rout after Wall Street endured its biggest one-day drop in nine years.
