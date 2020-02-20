Premier League darts: Michael Smith hits competition's first nine-darter in three years

mike garrett RT @SkySportsDarts: 🎶 Commanding the stage, @SuperChin180 works the crowd (and chorus) before his meeting with @BullyBoy180. 📒 Blog: http… 2 minutes ago

Paul Andrew Borley 😎 RT @SkySportsDarts: 👀 @BullyBoy180 sinks the first nine-dart finish in the Premier League since @jackpot180 in 2017. 📒 Blog: https://t.co/… 5 minutes ago

Adam Fyshe RT @timandsid: 🔥 DARTS ARE ELECTIC 🔥 Michael Smith with the first 9-darter in the premier league since 2017. 🎯 (via: @OfficialPDC) ht… 29 minutes ago

Karl Healy RT @SkySportsDarts: If it wasn't bouncing already in Dublin... it is now! Introducing William O'Connor. 📒 Blog: https://t.co/i3C1byQLvE… 32 minutes ago

Alan McHaffie RT @DartsBehindThe: 🏆PREMIER LEAGUE 9 DARTERS🏆 Phil Taylor - 3️⃣ 🎯🎯🎯 Van Barneveld- 2️⃣ 🎯🎯 Adrian Lewis - 2️⃣ 🎯🎯 Simon Whitlock - 1️⃣ 🎯 Mi… 38 minutes ago

Phil.coyb RT @SkySports: 🎯 SENSATIONAL NINE-DARTER 🎯 Incredible scenes as Michael Smith raises the roof in Dublin... 📖 https://t.co/n3Cd5zhv4Z 📺 Sk… 1 hour ago

Wyando RT @OfficialPDC: RECAP! Another great night of darts in Dublin as Michael Smith landed the first PL nine-darter in almost three years. Th… 2 hours ago