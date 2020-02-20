Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Red alert as Environment Agency reissues Flood Warnings in Gloucestershire - Friday latest ahead of Storm Jorge

Red alert as Environment Agency reissues Flood Warnings in Gloucestershire - Friday latest ahead of Storm Jorge

Gloucestershire Echo Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Red alert as Environment Agency reissues Flood Warnings in Gloucestershire - Friday latest ahead of Storm JorgeStretches of River Severn in Maisemore, Sandhurst, Ashleworth and Tewkesbury set to stay high with more rain forecast and Storm Jorge blowing in this weekend.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Storm Jorge to bring 70mph winds and heavy rain to UK

Storm Jorge to bring 70mph winds and heavy rain to UK 01:13

 Flood-hit communities will face further heavy rain and strong winds as Storm Jorge makes its way across the UK over the weekend. Parts of Wales and northern England could see between 60 to 80mm of rain on Friday as the storm hits the UK, the Met Office warned.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cars have been swept off the road and homes submerged amid devastating Yorkshire floods [Video]Cars have been swept off the road and homes submerged amid devastating Yorkshire floods

Cars have been swept off a road and homes submerged by water amid devastating flooding when a river in Yorkshire burst its banks.Emergency services scrambled to the town of Snaith in Humberside after..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published

Residents in Shrewsbury battle against worst floods in 20 years [Video]Residents in Shrewsbury battle against worst floods in 20 years

Residents living in Shrewsbury are battling the worst flooding in two decades after a staggering 400 TONNES of water a SECOND were sent surging towards the town. Dozens of the traditional Tudor-style..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Latest red alert Flood Warnings for Gloucestershire on Thursday as river levels peak and heavy rain forecast

Environment Agency reissues red alert Flood Warnings along the River Severn, Wye and Avon
Stroud Life

Live updates as flooding continues for a sixth day in Gloucestershire, M5 and traffic latest, Met Office forecasts

Environment Agency Flood Warnings in place for Friday and updates from Gloucester, Cheltenham, Tewkesbury, Cotswolds, Forest of Dean and Stroud in wake of Storm...
Gloucestershire Echo


Tweets about this

ILoveGlosUK

I ♥ Gloucestershire Red alert as Environment Agency reissues Flood Warnings in Gloucestershire - Friday latest ahead of Storm Jorge Str… https://t.co/NL2Bs7NAtq 4 minutes ago

GlosLiveOnline

Gloucestershire Live Latest on all the Flood Warnings in Gloucestershire https://t.co/MjQ3MmUoeQ 5 minutes ago

MaisemoreHorse

The Maisemore Horse River levels to rise again as Environment Agency reissues red alert Flood Warnings for River Severn on Monday… https://t.co/sGlapRQ5C3 4 days ago

Gloucester_News

Gloucester News River levels to rise again as Environment Agency reissues red alert Flood Warnings for River Severn on Monday… https://t.co/WSHWox8hrw 4 days ago

ILoveGlosUK

I ♥ Gloucestershire River levels to rise again as Environment Agency reissues red alert Flood Warnings for River Severn on Monday Lates… https://t.co/R7Ajsvddje 4 days ago

ILoveGlosUK

I ♥ Gloucestershire Latest red alert Flood Warnings for Gloucestershire on Thursday as river levels peak and heavy rain forecast Enviro… https://t.co/VdYH5Sy9L3 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.