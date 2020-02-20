Red alert as Environment Agency reissues Flood Warnings in Gloucestershire - Friday latest ahead of Storm Jorge

Flood-hit communities will face further heavy rain and strong winds as Storm Jorge makes its way across the UK over the weekend. Parts of Wales and northern England could see between 60 to 80mm of rain on Friday as the storm hits the UK, the Met Office warned.
Cars have been swept off a road and homes submerged by water amid devastating flooding when a river in Yorkshire burst its banks.Emergency services scrambled to the town of Snaith in Humberside after..
Residents living in Shrewsbury are battling the worst flooding in two decades after a staggering 400 TONNES of water a SECOND were sent surging towards the town. Dozens of the traditional Tudor-style..