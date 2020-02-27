Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Third runway at Heathrow 'vital' for Northern Ireland, says Paisley

Third runway at Heathrow 'vital' for Northern Ireland, says Paisley

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Third runway at Heathrow 'vital' for Northern Ireland, says PaisleyIan Paisley has said a third runway at Heathrow is "absolutely vital" for Northern Ireland after the expansion of the airport was thrown into doubt.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ODN - Published < > Embed
News video: Government will not appeal ruling on Heathrow third runway

Government will not appeal ruling on Heathrow third runway 00:41

 Grant Shapps says the Government will not appeal a court ruling against the building of a third runway at Heathrow Airport. The transport secretary said the Conservative manifesto "made clear that Heathrow was a private sector, industry led project." Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at...

Recent related videos from verified sources

McDonnell and Khan react to Heathrow court decision [Video]McDonnell and Khan react to Heathrow court decision

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell and Mayor of London call for the Government to abandon its plans for Heathrow Airport's third runway. In a summary of the ruling, Lord Justice Lindblom told a packed..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published

Plans for Heathrow airport third runway in doubt after court ruling on climate change [Video]Plans for Heathrow airport third runway in doubt after court ruling on climate change

Plans for Heathrow airport third runway in doubt after court ruling on climate change

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Major new airport runway nixed because of the warming planet

Some 80 million passengers fly through London's Heathrow Airport each year, but to boost its capacity by another 50 million, the airport seeks to add a third...
Mashable Also reported by •Reuters

Campaigners win Court of Appeal ruling over Heathrow third runway

Campaigners trying to block Heathrow expansion have won a Court of Appeal challenge against controversial plans for a third runway.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Energy DailyReutersNews24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CoDLabour

City of Durham Labour Party RT @LabGND: Amazing news! Massive thanks and congratulations to all the campaigners who have fought for this vital victory ✊ Now is the ti… 42 minutes ago

Katy_Scarletta

Katy Scarletta _ ✒Veritas, et semper valebit✒ RT @BelTel_Business: Third runway at Heathrow 'vital' for Northern Ireland, says Paisley https://t.co/qxCKDNqMFg https://t.co/ddAVtaVc1o 49 minutes ago

BelTel_Business

BelTel Business Third runway at Heathrow 'vital' for Northern Ireland, says Paisley https://t.co/qxCKDNqMFg https://t.co/ddAVtaVc1o 52 minutes ago

dailybugle1898

Daily Bugle 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 BIG MISTAKE Two years ago MPs overwhelmingly approved the third runway at Heathrow. They knew this was a vital step… https://t.co/qMLwjzwYLF 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.