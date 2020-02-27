Global  

Coronavirus: Wales confirms its first case of disease

Independent Friday, 28 February 2020
Wales has confirmed its first coronavirus case, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the UK to 19.
Coronavirus: What we know so far

Coronavirus: What we know so far

 The first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Wales, as two more were identified in England – bringing the total number in the UK to 19. Here is all you need to know about Covid-19.

Swiss Coronavirus Cases Rise To Six

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Switzerland has risen to six. This is after authorities confirmed the first ones in the canton of Aargau. A woman around the age of the 30 is being..

First Covid-19 case identified in Northern Ireland

The first case of Covid-19 has been identified in Northern Ireland. The adult patient had returned from northern Italy, travelling from Dublin in the Republic of Ireland, chief medical officer Dr..

United Kingdom has 19 confirmed coronavirus cases

The United Kingdom now has 19 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus after Wales identified its first case and two new cases were found in England, health...
Reuters Also reported by •Wales Online

Coronavirus updates: Nigeria confirms first case; stock markets keep plunging

Asian indices opened in the red on Friday after a brutal day's trade in Europe and the US as coronavirus continues to spread. Hamburg confirmed the city's first...
Deutsche Welle

