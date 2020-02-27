Global  

Europa League draw LIVE as Rangers discover last 16 fate

Daily Record Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Europa League draw LIVE as Rangers discover last 16 fateThe Ibrox side are set to find out who they'll face in the next round after their impressive win over Braga.
News video: Gerrard: Rangers ready for anyone

Gerrard: Rangers ready for anyone 00:32

 Steven Gerrard says Rangers are looking forward to Friday's draw for the last 16 of the Europa League.

Arteta ‘hurt’ by Arsenal’s Europa League exit [Video]Arteta ‘hurt’ by Arsenal’s Europa League exit

Manager Mikel Arteta has revealed his hurt after Arsenal crashed out of the Europa League at the hands of Olympiacos. Youssef El Arabi’s goal in the dying minutes of extra time ensured it was the..

Solskjaer praises new signings after easing into Europa League final 16 [Video]Solskjaer praises new signings after easing into Europa League final 16

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised January signings Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo after Manchester United eased through to the last 16 of the Europa League. United dismissed Belgian opponents Club Brugge..

Europa League draw LIVE: Man Utd, Rangers and Wolves learn last 16 opponents

Europa League draw LIVE: Man Utd, Rangers and Wolves learn last 16 opponentsMan Utd and Wolves are still flying the Premier League flag in the Europa League while Rangers also feature and their opponents will be revealed this afternoon
Daily Star

Europa League: Rangers could face Man Utd, Roma, Sevilla or Inter

Rangers could be paired with the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Roma, Sevilla or Inter Milan in Friday's Europa League last-16 draw.
BBC News


ManUtdMEN

Man United News Tickets are on sale for the Europa League final today #mufc https://t.co/nVihTSxvlA 24 seconds ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Europa League draw LIVE as Rangers discover last 16 fate: https://t.co/Z9zP2eMIAJ 3 minutes ago

SirAlexStand

MANCHESTER UNITED NEWS ⚽️ Europa League draw live stream, TV channel: How to watch the last 16 draw for free https://t.co/0dBPUDbJVt https://t.co/ty60XILtea 9 minutes ago

holuwerpelume

G-pelz RT @ManUtdMEN: Europa League draw live 👇 #mufc https://t.co/nVihTSxvlA 11 minutes ago

usadailyexpres

usa daily express Europa League draw live stream, TV channel: How to watch the last 16 draw for free https://t.co/rgUSZZLMKm https://t.co/tH0kbY5AcU 11 minutes ago

uk_sport_fan

UK Sports Fan Premier League team news, previews and Carabao Cup final buildup – live! - The Guardian https://t.co/dYQOP8uy7i https://t.co/0negAEgbHa 12 minutes ago

martynziegler

Martyn Ziegler RT @talkSPORT: NOW: @JimWhite 👏 With Perry Groves and Bob Mills. 📝 Coming up: ✅ Arsenal crash out of Europa League ✅ @MartynZiegler on… 13 minutes ago

rangersfcnewsn1

Rangers FC News Europa League draw live as Rangers discover last 16 fate https://t.co/zYtw6S7E8L https://t.co/GdHV38AyM4 13 minutes ago

