Storm Jorge: 70mph winds and rain to batter Northern Ireland

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Storm Jorge: 70mph winds and rain to batter Northern IrelandNorthern Ireland is set to be hit with strong winds, rain and ice as Storm Jorge arrives this weekend.
