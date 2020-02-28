Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Horrified widow ordered to remove Arsenal football shirt from husband's grave

Horrified widow ordered to remove Arsenal football shirt from husband's grave

Tamworth Herald Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Horrified widow ordered to remove Arsenal football shirt from husband's graveAvid football fan Andrew Brown was obsessed with the club - and was even a real-life 'Gunner' in the army.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

birmingham_live

Birmingham Live Horrified widow ordered to remove Arsenal football shirt from husband's grave https://t.co/jgYpKxaOIt 39 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.