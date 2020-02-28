Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Widow ordered to remove Arsenal shirt from her husband's grave

Widow ordered to remove Arsenal shirt from her husband's grave

Wales Online Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Widow ordered to remove Arsenal shirt from her husband's graveShe has now been given two weeks before it is forcibly taken away
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ndywd1958

Andy Taylor Horrified widow ordered to remove Arsenal football shirt from husband's grave https://t.co/Y7wqZmzHUL 40 minutes ago

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Widow ordered to remove Arsenal football shirt from husband's grave https://t.co/P7agd9yOjX 43 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Widow ordered to remove Arsenal shirt from her husband's grave: https://t.co/nTth0wEja8 46 minutes ago

_MrDavidJones

Mr David Jones ...By The Way ☕☕ Widow ordered to remove Arsenal football shirt from husband’s grave https://t.co/cjQwzd82nk | @LondonEconomic 2 hours ago

birmingham_live

Birmingham Live Horrified widow ordered to remove Arsenal football shirt from husband's grave https://t.co/jgYpKxaOIt 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.