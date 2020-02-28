When do the clocks change and how long will British Summer Time last?

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Don't Forget To Spring Forward As Daylight Saving Time Begins Analog clocks will need to be turned one hour ahead at 2 a.m. Sunday as daylight saving time begins. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 01:14Published 7 hours ago Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast Turn the clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed tonight as we spring ahead. We lose one hour of sleep but we gain one hour PM sunlight on Sunday with sunset near 7:00 pm. Sunday will be the.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:51Published 8 hours ago

Tweets about this