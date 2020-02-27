Global  

Europa League last 16 draw LIVE: Who will Rangers, Manchester United and Wolves face?

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Europa League last 16 draw LIVE: Who will Rangers, Manchester United and Wolves face?Rangers, Manchester United and Wolves all discover who they will face in the Europa League last 16 this afternoon.
News video: Wolves fans clash with police in Barcelona ahead of Europa League tie with Espanyol

Wolves fans clash with police in Barcelona ahead of Europa League tie with Espanyol 01:27

 Several Wolverhampton Wanderers fans on February 26 clashed with police in Barcelona ahead of their Europa League tie with Espanyol. Filmed inside an Italian restaurant in Placa Reial the footage shows a group of men, some wearing Wolves shirts, squaring up to police armed with batons. As the...

Arteta ‘hurt’ by Arsenal’s Europa League exit [Video]Arteta ‘hurt’ by Arsenal’s Europa League exit

Manager Mikel Arteta has revealed his hurt after Arsenal crashed out of the Europa League at the hands of Olympiacos. Youssef El Arabi’s goal in the dying minutes of extra time ensured it was the..

Solskjaer praises new signings after easing into Europa League final 16 [Video]Solskjaer praises new signings after easing into Europa League final 16

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised January signings Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo after Manchester United eased through to the last 16 of the Europa League. United dismissed Belgian opponents Club Brugge..

Rangers draw Bayer Leverkusen in Europa League last 16

Rangers will face 1988 Uefa Cup winners Bayer Leverkusen in the last 16 of the Europa League.
BBC News Also reported by •Independent•BBC Sport•Daily Star•Belfast Telegraph•Zee News

'Anybody but Wolves' - Man Utd fans running scared after Europa League progression

'Anybody but Wolves' - Man Utd fans running scared after Europa League progressionEuropa League last 16 draw - Wolves and Manchester United both secured safe passage after aggregate wins over Espanyol and Brugge respectively
Walsall Advertiser Also reported by •Daily Star•Belfast Telegraph

Sir_uB9ce

Ubanna RT @TheSunFootball: The #UEFAEuropaLeague last-16 draw has been leaked! 😉 #UELdraw https://t.co/fnYvBHiD1Z https://t.co/qkrNtPTw2h 9 seconds ago

JamieKemble

Jamie Kemble RT @tsf_podcast: Getafe draw INTER MILAN IN THE EUROPA LEAGUE LAST 16!! 12 seconds ago

NewsbreakersNG

NewsBreakers Europa League last-16 draw: Man Utd face LASK as Inter tackle Getafe https://t.co/jqkSpEV60o 15 seconds ago

Maddy02_yahoo

Mohammad bijle RT @aditya_reds: #mufc will face LASK in the Europa League last 16 of the Europa League. First leg away to Austria Second leg at Old Traffo… 15 seconds ago

FitbaFanatics

FITBA FAN-ATICS RT @scotsunsport: BREAKING: Rangers draw Bayer Leverkusen in the last 16 of the Europa League https://t.co/t0RUPXqQcG https://t.co/SVs97Ic… 47 seconds ago

MyBetBuddyUK

My Bet Buddy 🏆 The Europa League draw has been conducted and it’s thrown up some intriguing matches! After last night’s action… https://t.co/YMwLaIJ1pa 50 seconds ago

Josephalexsams

Joseph Samson @EuropaLeague The last 16 Europa league draw is a complete waist of time, nothing more of a PR stunt and a money ma… https://t.co/dbzULPCwqE 57 seconds ago

TheSunFootball

The Sun Football ⚽ Wolves and Rangers handed tough Europa League last-16 ties #UELdraw https://t.co/yTdDws3NDV https://t.co/lkrkigdiwd 1 minute ago

