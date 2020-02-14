Global  

Haslemere Health Centre closes temporarily with patient claiming it's undergoing deep clean

Dorking Leatherhead Advertiser Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Haslemere Health Centre closes temporarily with patient claiming it's undergoing deep cleanThe health centre has confirmed it has temporarily closed.
Coronavirus in Surrey: Haslemere Health Centre reopens after 'deep clean'

There are now 20 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the UK, including one in Surrey
Dorking Leatherhead Advertiser

Surrey Coronavirus: Haslemere Health Centre to reopen following deep clean

The surgery closed on Friday morning
Dorking Leatherhead Advertiser


