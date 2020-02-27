Global  

Mike Pence’s botched handling of HIV crisis rears its ugly head as Trump hands him responsibility for coronavirus

PinkNews Friday, 28 February 2020
Mike Pence was governor of Indiana when it experienced “the largest concentrated outbreak of HIV ever documented in the United States” in 2014-15. Pence’s contribution to the crisis has been put under the microscope after Donald Trump put the vice president in charge of America’s response to the...
News video: Mike Pence’s Declining Public Health Record

Mike Pence’s Declining Public Health Record 01:00

 Vice President Mike Pence is now in charge of the leading the U.S. response to the coronavirus even though, as governor, he had a dismal record when it came to public health,

Censor In Chief? VP Pence To Control Coronavirus Info [Video]Censor In Chief? VP Pence To Control Coronavirus Info

US Vice President Mike Pence has been appointed by President Donald Trump to oversee the nation&apos;s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pence at CPAC gears up for 2020 election [Video]Pence at CPAC gears up for 2020 election

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) said the Republican Party and America 'need four more years of Donald Trump in the White House.'

Coronavirus: Spotlight on VP Mike Pence's handling of HIV outbreak in 2015

Coronavirus: Spotlight on VP Mike Pence's handling of HIV outbreak in 2015President Donald Trump's choice of Vice President Mike Pence to oversee the nation's response to the new coronavirus threat is bringing renewed scrutiny to the...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Seattle TimesUSATODAY.comReutersNPR

Pence tries to project calm as coronavirus response coordinator

Vice President Mike Pence sought to project calm Thursday in his new role as chief coordinator of the government's response to the coronavirus as the Trump...
Denver Post Also reported by •Japan TodayUSATODAY.comThe VergeSeattle TimesReuters

