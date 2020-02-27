Global  

In Pictures: Greta Thunberg leads children in Bristol climate protest

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Thousands of people braved the rain in Bristol for a climate strike with Greta Thunberg.
News video: Greta Thunberg rallies schoolchildren in Bristol

Greta Thunberg rallies schoolchildren in Bristol 01:43

 Climate activist Greta Thunberg has rallied schoolchildren to not be silent over climate change, warning politicians that "change is coming whether you like it or not". The Swedish teenager addressed thousands of schoolchildren as she attended the 'Youth Strike 4 Climate' march in Bristol. Report by...

Recent related videos from verified sources

WATCH LIVE: Greta Thunberg Takes Part In Climate Protest In Bristol [Video]WATCH LIVE: Greta Thunberg Takes Part In Climate Protest In Bristol

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg joins a school strike in Bristol

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIOPublished

Greta Thunberg Finally Met Her ‘Role Model,’ Malala Yousafzai [Video]Greta Thunberg Finally Met Her ‘Role Model,’ Malala Yousafzai

17-year-old Thunberg recently got the chance to meet 22-year-old Yousafzai, a Pakistani activist for female education and the youngest Nobel Prize laureate.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

In pictures: Greta Thunberg visits Bristol

In pictures: Greta Thunberg visits BristolThousands of people are descending on Bristol to see the climate change activist
Bristol Post

In full: Greta Thunberg's speech at Bristol climate strike

In full: Greta Thunberg's speech at Bristol climate strike"Activism works. So I'm telling you to act"
Bristol Post

